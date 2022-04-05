ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mobster Who Escaped Custody In Florida, Rearrested

Forget about it. 64-year-old mobster Dominic Taddeo is back in custody in Florida, according to the US Marshals service.

Taddeo escaped federal custody in Florida but has been rearrested, officials said.

Charged with the attempted murder of two people, and the murder of three men in the 80’s, Taddeo was taken into custody “without incident,” according to U.S. Marshals.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando, Florida on March 28.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

In 2021, a judge in western New York denied a request from Taddeo for compassionate release, which claimed hypertension and obesity put the prisoner at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

