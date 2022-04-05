Through April 24, adopt an animal for only $20 at Plano Animal Shelter

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a furry little friend, Plano Animal Shelter has a promotion you should hear about.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

From now until April 24, the shelter will be doing a Spring Adoption special. You can adopt a dog or cat more than 6-months-old for just $20.

If that sounds intriguing to you, click here for more information.

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.