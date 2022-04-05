Through April 24, adopt an animal for only $20 at Plano Animal Shelter
PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a furry little friend, Plano Animal Shelter has a promotion you should hear about.
From now until April 24, the shelter will be doing a Spring Adoption special. You can adopt a dog or cat more than 6-months-old for just $20.
If that sounds intriguing to you, click here for more information.
