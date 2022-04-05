‘Embarrassed by your leadership’: Gaetz blasts Austin's 'wokeism'

Related
WATCH: Sen. Kennedy names leader of the free world, and it’s not Biden
Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana credited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with rising to the forefront of world leadership, suggesting President Joe Biden’s actions in regard to the war in Ukraine have been a “wimp fest.”
Matt Gaetz enters Hunter Biden laptop into congressional record
Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz entered contents from the laptop believed to belong to Hunter Biden into the congressional record during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday.
Putin under care of cancer doctor, bathing in deer antler blood: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin secretly took visits from a doctor specializing in thyroid cancer 35 times over four years, spending 166 days in each other's presence, a new report claims.
Tulsi Gabbard Demands Romney Resign After Calling Her a 'Treasonous Liar'
Gabbard has come under fire in recent days for comments on biolabs in Ukraine that her detractors say gives credence to Russian propaganda.
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'
Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech
As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'
MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
Lindsey Graham says Republicans wouldn't have given Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a hearing if they controlled the Senate
"If we were in charge, she would not have been before this committee," Graham, who voted to confirm her to current position last year, said.
Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
There’s 1 Important Thing Missing From Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Campaign Ad
Critics spotted a glaring omission from the former Trump White House press secretary’s video.
Kamala Harris repeats same expression four times in speech loop
Kamala Harris has once again been mocked by Republicans and meme-creators for saying the same expression four times in succession. The vice president, who was speaking on Monday in Sunset, Louisiana, repeated the same phrase, “the significance of the passage of time”, four times in a row. Ms Harris said she had been talking about “the significance of the passage of time” with Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards during an earlier library visit that day, and again mentioned the phrase for emphasis. “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about...
Fox News
Victor Davis Hanson predicts Biden will seal the southern border under these 2 conditions
Historian Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" there could be reasons behind the Department of Homeland Security's move seeking volunteers to help manage the flood of illegal immigrants across the Mexican border. Recent polling suggests as many as 50 percent of Hispanic voters are more inclined to vote Republican...
Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’
President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’
Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
Idaho8.com
Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump
Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
Anonymous takes revenge on Putin’s brutal Ukraine invasion by leaking personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers
"All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal," Anonymous said in the message. The leak included personal information like dates of birth, addresses, passport numbers, and unit affiliation. Anonymous also tweeted that it would take a while for society to forgive Russia...
Are you sure about that? Kamala Harris tells DNC meeting that Dems must tell voters they 'got what they ordered' ahead of midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris told Democrats their job is to tell Americans they 'got what they ordered' when they elected herself and President Joe Biden in November 2020 ahead of a potentially perilous midterm election. Harris, 57, spoke at the Democratic National Committee coming back from a trip to Europe...
