Changing Hands to host Valley author book signing

 2 days ago

Changing Hands Bookstore, at 300 W. Camelback Road, will host a book signing from a Valley author from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Retired Phoenix Union High School District counselor, coach and teacher Lawrence Gene McGill presents his recently published book “TES” (The Eduself Story).

“Our world,” McGill shared in a statement, “is under siege by the lack of proactive critical thinking about the power and value of the human self as a difference maker. I’ve written TES to effectively erase this shortcoming.”

A graduate of Arizona State University, McGill has enjoyed a lengthy and rewarding career serving high school students and their parents. “TES” is the author’s fourth published book.

Click here to register for the book signing.

Email lmcgill2@cox.net for inquiries and purchases.

Visit eduselflearnself.com .

Reading Eagle

Letter: Oley Valley book debate is most disheartening

“Passage in book spurs debate” ( , March 12) is very disheartening but a reflection of the present puritanical attitude of a growing segment of our society banning books because of passages that do not match their moral beliefs and supposed values relative to lifestyles and historical facts, which they hope to suppress. I guess the next step is to include book burnings at their rallies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sioux City Journal

Author to sign copies of new book at South Sioux City library

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Norfolk Daily News columnist Tammy Marshall will be discussing her new book, "Twinges," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. "Twines" revolved around Nora Matthews, an elementary school teacher with the ability to predict her students' futures through sensations...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Daily Ledger

Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library to host bestselling author

CANTON—Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host bestselling author Jenny Lawson. The award-winning humorist will discuss her most recent memoir, Broken (in the best possible way), and her brilliantly funny body of work. The event will be held virtually Wednesday, March 30, 7 p.m.
CANTON, IL
