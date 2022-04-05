ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changing Hands to host Valley author book signing

Changing Hands Bookstore, at 300 W. Camelback Road, will host a book signing from a Valley author from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Retired Phoenix Union High School District counselor, coach and teacher Lawrence Gene McGill presents his recently published book “TES” (The Eduself Story).

“Our world,” McGill shared in a statement, “is under siege by the lack of proactive critical thinking about the power and value of the human self as a difference maker. I’ve written TES to effectively erase this shortcoming.”

A graduate of Arizona State University, McGill has enjoyed a lengthy and rewarding career serving high school students and their parents. “TES” is the author’s fourth published book.

Click here to register for the book signing.

Email lmcgill2@cox.net for inquiries and purchases.

Visit eduselflearnself.com .

