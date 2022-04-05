ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 05:58:00 Expires: 2022-04-11 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Breezy Today With Stronger Winds Monday A series of disturbances will bring increased breezes this afternoon and evening, with stronger winds Monday afternoon and evening. For today, westerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph with around 35 mph in wind prone locations, are expected. For Monday, there is potential for westerly gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph for wind prone locations. The strongest gusts are expected mainly north of I-80. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility this afternoon and evening, with more widespread reductions Monday afternoon and evening, across portions of northwest and west-central Nevada in addition to eastern Lassen and Modoc counties in California. These winds will create a risk for high-profile vehicles, especially Monday on Highway 395 and Interstate 580 through northeast California and extreme western Nevada. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake, and Lahontan Reservoir. Rough air can also be expected for aviation. Anyone venturing into the high Sierra backcountry should be prepared for strong winds across exposed Sierra ridges where gusts 70 to 95 mph are likely.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Surry; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Central Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Sussex County in southeastern Virginia South central Surry County in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Jarratt, or 13 miles northeast of Emporia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Sussex around 520 PM EDT. Homeville around 530 PM EDT. Wakefield around 545 PM EDT. Ivor, Dendron and Zuni around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Vicksville, Booth Fork, Gray, Berlin, Booker, Yale, Lumberton, Ellis Fork, Manry and Huske. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EDGECOMBE AND SOUTHEASTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Raleigh.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Major RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * TIMING... For the Red Flag Warning, through early evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, Friday afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...Today, northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Friday, northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...61 to 69 degrees Thursday. 65 to 71 degrees Friday.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville affecting Dooly County. For the Flint River Basin...including Turkey Creek at Byromville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of woodlands occurs upstream and downstream from the stream gage on Georgia Highway 90. Portions of creek access roads and low lying areas will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM EDT Thursday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following counties...Hunterdon and Somerset. * WHEN...Until 915 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM EDT, the water level on the Neshanic River at Reaville was rising from earlier rainfall. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - For Neshanic at Reaville: At 4:45pm the stage was 6.96 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Southeastern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Halifax to near Rocky Mount, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tarboro, Scotland Neck, Princeville, Hobgood, Conetoe, Speed, Leggett, Tillery and Kingsboro. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a strong building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeast portions of central North Carolina, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeast portions of central North Carolina. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Sampson, southeastern Harnett, Cumberland and southwestern Johnston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fayetteville, moving northeast at 50 mph. This storm is part of a line of strong storms developing from Coats Crossroads south through Dunn to Hope Mills. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Smithfield, Clinton, Fort Bragg, Dunn, Benson, Godwin, Hope Mills, Selma and Erwin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 12:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northeastern South Carolina. Target Area: Central Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Florence, north central Georgetown, southwestern Horry, south central Marion and northeastern Williamsburg Counties through 500 PM EDT At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hemingway, or 19 miles west of Conway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conway, Red Hill, Horry, Johnsonville, Hemingway, Hickory Grove, Homewood, Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, Adrian, Pee Dee Crossroads, Poston, Brittons Neck, Dongola, Outland, Coastal Carolina University, Aynor, Lighthouse Care Center Of Conway and Conway Medical Center. This includes SC Highway 22 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

