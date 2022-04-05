ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 05:58:00 Expires: 2022-04-11 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
Flood Warning issued for Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville affecting Dooly County. For the Flint River Basin...including Turkey Creek at Byromville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of woodlands occurs upstream and downstream from the stream gage on Georgia Highway 90. Portions of creek access roads and low lying areas will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM EDT Thursday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brunswick; Columbus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BRUNSWICK AND CENTRAL COLUMBUS COUNTIES At 442 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nakina, or 9 miles south of Whiteville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Bethel, Lake Waccamaw, Hallsboro, Honey Island, Nakina, Redbug, Old Dock, Mollie, Sidney, Clarendon, Williams, Crusoe Island, Brunswick and Bolton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Greensville, Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greensville; Southampton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GREENSVILLE AND SOUTHERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FRANKLIN At 519 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Claresville, or 9 miles west of Boykins, moving east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Boykins around 530 PM EDT. Newsoms around 535 PM EDT. Courtland around 540 PM EDT. Franklin, Hunterdale and Sedley around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Adams Grove, Sunbeam, Handsom, Lanes Corner, Branchville, Drewryville, Bryants Corner, Shiloh, Story and Little Texas. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a strong building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeast portions of central North Carolina, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeast portions of central North Carolina. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Sampson, southeastern Harnett, Cumberland and southwestern Johnston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fayetteville, moving northeast at 50 mph. This storm is part of a line of strong storms developing from Coats Crossroads south through Dunn to Hope Mills. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Smithfield, Clinton, Fort Bragg, Dunn, Benson, Godwin, Hope Mills, Selma and Erwin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeast portions of central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NASH...NORTHERN EDGECOMBE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Dortches, or 14 miles north of Nashville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Nashville, Halifax, Scotland Neck, Dortches, Littleton, Red Oak, Enfield and Weldon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Surry; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Central Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Sussex County in southeastern Virginia South central Surry County in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Jarratt, or 13 miles northeast of Emporia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Sussex around 520 PM EDT. Homeville around 530 PM EDT. Wakefield around 545 PM EDT. Ivor, Dendron and Zuni around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Vicksville, Booth Fork, Gray, Berlin, Booker, Yale, Lumberton, Ellis Fork, Manry and Huske. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Saint Augustine Shores to near Pierson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Beverly Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 12:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northeastern South Carolina. Target Area: Central Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Florence, north central Georgetown, southwestern Horry, south central Marion and northeastern Williamsburg Counties through 500 PM EDT At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hemingway, or 19 miles west of Conway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conway, Red Hill, Horry, Johnsonville, Hemingway, Hickory Grove, Homewood, Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, Adrian, Pee Dee Crossroads, Poston, Brittons Neck, Dongola, Outland, Coastal Carolina University, Aynor, Lighthouse Care Center Of Conway and Conway Medical Center. This includes SC Highway 22 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Wind Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX

