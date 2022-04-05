ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggressive fox captured on U.S. Capitol grounds

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police say they captured an aggressive fox on the grounds of the Capitol that may have attacked at least one member of Congress. They had received multiple reports of people being bitten by a fox over the...

www.fox5ny.com

