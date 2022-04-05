ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration to extend student loan repayment pause until the end of August

By CNN
 4 days ago
Greg Nash/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

CNN — The Biden administration is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayment through August 31, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.

The repayment freeze, which has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, was scheduled to expire on May 1.

The administration is expected to announce the extension on Wednesday, the official said.

Borrower balances have effectively been frozen for more than two years, with no payments required on most federal student loans since March 2020. During this time, interest has stopped adding up and collections on defaulted debt have been on hold, CNN reported.

Biden and former President Donald Trump have taken actions to extend the pause. Previously, Biden had moved the payment restart date on multiple occasions, but the administration has said at the time that this would be the final extension.

Direct Loans and PLUS loans, which are available to graduate school students and parents on behalf of their children, are eligible for the benefit, according to CNN. Some federal loans that are guaranteed by the government but not technically held by it, known as Federal Family Education Loans, or FFEL, did not qualify.

The relief is even more significant for those who work in the public sector and may be eligible for federal student loan forgiveness after ten years. They are still receiving credit toward those ten years of required payments as if they had continued to make them during the pandemic, as long as they are still working full time for qualifying employers.

According to the Department of Education, borrowers will receive a billing statement or other notice at least 21 days before their payment is due. Those who had set up auto payments may need to notify their loan servicing company they want those to continue.

If federal student loan borrowers can no longer afford their monthly payments, they may be eligible for an income-driven repayment plan. Under those plans, which are based on income and family size, a monthly payment can be as low as $0 a month, CNN said.

