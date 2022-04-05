ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Can You Stimulate Kids Learning When While At Home

Cover picture for the articleParents often want to give their kids the best education possible. Unfortunately, many parents who work full-time jobs don’t have the time or know-how to teach their kids effectively at home. And this makes it necessary to find ways of managing the demands of their kids’ learning....

How five diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways

Children are always thinking up scenarios in their heads and trying to live them out in real life. Some might be absurd, some larger than life and some completely impractical. Most children throw tantrums for the smallest of things, but a Facebook post highlighted how some parents maliciously comply with their children to best them at their own game. Blogger Jen Hatmaker shared a tidbit about parenting, and while the post has since been taken down, responses detailing unorthodox parenting methods had us rolling on the floor. "My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently, her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown-up this week, and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do because they deserve it!'" wrote Hatmaker.
How to Spot Autism Masking in Kids — And What to Do About It

Feeling like you must hide a major part of yourself can be exhausting, frustrating, and demoralizing. But many autistic people report regularly feeling the need to mask (or “camouflage”), purposefully adopting “neurotypical” behaviors to blend in and avoid discrimination or other mistreatment. What Is Autism Masking...
Spilling the tea: What kind of parent are you?

Are you the kind of parent who likes to try activities with your kids or do you prefer to support from the safety of the sidelines. On today’s show Ashley Thompson and Jeff Gould discussed their differing approaches and how while Ashley prefers to jump in and try things like roller skating and skiing – Jeff likes to, as he says, “hug the wall” at places like the roller rink. In fact, Jeff shared that his favorite family activities are things like “family lawn mowing” or “cleaning the garage”. Ashley said that if those were the family activities she wouldn’t be participating either.
Self-Centered TX Parents Sadly Abandon Kids In Car For A Night Out

We can't even make this up. A West Texas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment and neglect after a date night at Texas Roadhouse in Odessa. Absolutely nothing. Unless... you can't find a sitter for your three little kids. Cars do not make good babysitters. Joseph Belis,...
I am not just a stay-at-home mom—I am everything my kids need

“What do you do for a living?” Oh, I just stay home with the kids. Just stay home with the kids? I had made the conscious decision to stay home for my boys. I had no idea the unconscious sacrifices I would be making to do just so. It’s hard. The things that were important while being a working mother seemed so far away now. And the things that seemed unimportant are now monumental and newsworthy.
When Grandparents Ignore Parents’ Requests

A concerned parent writes to “Ask Amy” after the in-laws repeatedly ignore rules against ATV rides for the 5-year-old and keep unlocked firearms in their house. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say when grandparents ignore parents’ requests. Dear Amy:. Seven months ago, my in-laws...
Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
15 house etiquette do's & don'ts when visiting someone’s home

Now that we're able to visit friends and family again post lockdown, have we forgotten how to behave outside our own home?. Thankfully the interior experts from Stelrad have pulled together a list of some of the basic home etiquettes that are most often overlooked. Want to make sure that you don't come across as disrespectful the next time you visit your loved ones? Then take a look at how you can avoid making some of the same mistakes…
