ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PSU student arrested in fatal shooting in Portland, Oregon

FOX 11 and 41
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland State University student turned himself in to law enforcement after a woman was shot and killed near the...

www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in a February shooting that left a 21-year-old dead, officials announced Monday. Police were called to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road around 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and found Dakota Mcgee with a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He died at a hospital a short time later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Bend, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Colorado Man Arrested In Fatal Fremont Shooting

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 77-year-old Colorado man has been charged with murder after his arrest following an argument in Fremont that erupted into deadly gunfire Tuesday evening. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Franklin Earl Lynch on Thursday with one count of murder, and numerous enhancements, including the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Fremont police said officers were dispatched to a call in the area of the 40000 block of Lindenwood St. around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. As officers were responding, the incident was upgraded to a shooting with several callers advising police that the victim...
FREMONT, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man, 31, arrested

DETROIT – A woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Saturday has been arrested, Detroit police said Sunday. Investigators were looking for Shanitra Newson, 29, after the father of their son was fatally shot Saturday afternoon. Police say that at about 4:10 p.m., the 31-year-old man was shot at a home on Bringard Drive near Gratiot Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Psu#Portland State University#Portland Police#Ap#Koin Tv
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting on SR-94 in Spring Valley

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the suspect in the State Route 94 shooting that left a young mother of three dead was arrested Saturday. Thomas Evans III, 47, was arrested early Saturday after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home in La Mesa. Officials said Evans is believed to be responsible for Saundralina Williams's death and was arrested on a charge of murder.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Capitol fatal shooting: Greenfield man dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, March 15 near 79th and Capitol. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old Greenfield man now identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Gregory Fabian, suffered fatal injuries. Relatives of Fabian are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Ex-deputy gets life for fatally shooting UGA grad student

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a University of Georgia graduate student who he thought was having an affair with his wife. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams entered his plea Monday to felony murder and aggravated assault […]
ATHENS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police make arrest in fatal 2020 shooting of teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have charged an 18-year-old man with murder after a shooting in July 2020 resulted in one teenager dying. Police announced Sunday that Michael Green has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation, and seven counts of felony assault for the July 4, 2020, shooting that resulted in the death of 14-year-old Indiah Corley.
COLUMBUS, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
WDTN

Suspect in fatal Cincinnati Target shooting arrested

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man outside a Target in Cincinnati was arrested Wednesday. The City of Cincinnati said the 22-year-old suspect was arrested around 8:15 a.m. on a murder warrant. The shooting happened on Thursday, March 17 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Two officers were called to […]
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy