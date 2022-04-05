Disney on Ice Sweepstakes

Disney on Ice has been entertaining crowds for nearly 40 years, which means that you probably remember seeing one of the shows growing up. I can tell you that the show they put on these days is nothing at all like you and I remember them. The music, the lights, the costumes, and most importantly, the talent on display with Disney on Ice will leave fans of all ages in awe.
KEARNEY, Neb. — Many families expressed disappointment after two Disney on Ice shows at the Viaero Center were canceled Sunday. The announcement regarding the first show hit Facebook just over an hour before the first canceled show. They originally said the 5 p.m. show would go on, but by...
THE CW PRIZE PARTY is giving away four (4) Grand Prize packages each featuring a “family four-pack” of tickets to see Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends at Pechanga Arena on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7pm. The contest ends at 11:59pm Sunday, April 10, 2022. ENTER...
March 14 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old woman from Branch Country, Mich., won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket that she picked out due to its color. "I don't typically play Wild Time Supreme but I liked the color of the ticket, so I decided to buy two of them," the woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said to lottery officials.
A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
A “26 for $25” Megabucks ticket turned out to be a good investment for a Springfield, Oregon, man, lottery officials said. But it almost didn’t happen. Wilbur Brown bought the ticket, covering 26 consecutive lottery draws over 13 weeks, at a Moose Lodge in Springfield the day before Christmas, a lottery news release said.
I get excited when I receive two scratch tickets in a birthday card. Can you imagine the sheer delight you would feel if some handed you 50 SCRATCH TICKETS?! That is precisely what we are doing for the next few Thursdays on "Kira and Logan in the Morning". Let me back it up a smidge.We have partnered with NH State Lottery on their $5 Big Country Cash scratch tickets! This scratch ticket is such a perfect fit for our country listening and loving audience. WHY? Not only is there a grand prize of $100,000 (which is nothing to sneeze at), but there is a second chance drawing to join country star Lee Brice on the road. The moral of the story? You losing tickets still could win you a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
A rare first-edition Pokémon card depicting the character “Charizard” sold at auction for $336,000. The card, a first-edition 1999 Pokémon Charizard No. 4 card, was from the game’s first print run in English and had been given a perfect grading, CNN reported. There have only been 121 cards given that rating.
The 2013 movie Frozen, as with all successful Disney animated musicals, was turned into a Broadway stage show (it’s been around since 2018 and was nominated for a Best Musical Tony). The stage musical is now on a cross-country tour, which began a lengthy run Wednesday at Morsani Hall,...
The sand sculpture for “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” has been replaced with a sand sculpture for “Ice Age: Scrat Tales,” coming soon to Disney+. This sculpture can be seen outside the entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The sculpture features Scrat from “Ice...
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Danny and Kait Hill from Rewind 98.1 and 93.5 FM about the latest in entertainment news and local happenings. Tonight is First Friday happening in downtown Bakersfield. Find local vendors, food, and even live performances like Kali Sol who will play tonight at 8 p.m. behind Jerry’s Pizza.
The holidays are long gone and while this isn’t a big time shopping point of the year, the weather is slowly getting warmer as people start to get out of the house more and people get back to shopping. The Walden Galleria is getting a bit more busy these...
In a medium mixing bowl, mix together masa and salt. Slowly drizzle in water a little bit at a time while mixing after each pour. Once the dough is formed, use your hands and continue mixing. Feel the dough, add more water if needed. Do not make your dough too wet!
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to meet Edgar Villa, co-owner, and Briana Gonzales, lead decorator at Baked Bake Shop to decorate an adorable chick-themed cake for Easter. To accommodate demand, the bakery will be accepting orders from their Easter menu, now posted on their website, until...
Comments / 0