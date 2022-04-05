ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker: Group's ad attacking Irvin is 'telling the truth'

By JOHN O'CONNOR
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday defended a television ad paid for by the Democratic Governors Association that attacks one of the Republican challengers for governor as “simply telling the truth.”. The ad, which was released last week, attacks Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin for...

KWQC

DCFS in need of ‘transformative change’ Republican lawmakers say

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Republican lawmakers are once again calling for reform of the Department of Children and Family Services, but their cries are falling on deaf ears. DCFS Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court seven times for keeping children in medical facilities longer than necessary. Of the six children kept in those facilities, one was kept in a psychiatric hospital for over 300 days. the most recent finding, which was made today, involves a 16-year old boy with special needs who was kept in a temporary shelter for more than 375 days.
U.S. POLITICS
WIFR

Pritzker launches children’s behavioral health initiative

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor Pritzker announced on Friday the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative. The governor tasked the initiative with building a coordinated, inter-agency approach to ensure young people with significant behavioral health needs have access to services they need to thrive while giving parents, guardians, and family members transparency of the process.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
Person
Darren Bailey
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Criminal Defense Attorney#Campaign Finance#Pritzker Group#Ap#Aurora#Dga#Democrats#Republicans
WBAL Radio

Biden administration meets with Florida LGBTQ community on 'Don't Say Gay' bill

(WASHINGTON) -- Officials from the Biden administration met with Florida LGBTQ students and their families in a virtual roundtable concerning the now-dubbed "Don't Say Gay" bill and other legislative efforts advocates deem anti-LGBTQ. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
theeverygirl.com

Understanding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Florida is the scene of an intense debate over LGBTQ rights and elementary education curriculum with the recent passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The law made it through Florida’s Senate and House of Representatives and is now awaiting official signature by Governor Ron DeSantis. For some, the bill is a much-needed measure that maintains parents’ rights to teach their young children about LGBTQ communities and topics at home instead of in school. For others, the bill is a violation of LGBTQ rights and an erasure of LGBTQ identities. The debate has gotten so heated that Disney, Florida’s largest employer, is now embroiled in the conflict, spurring walkouts by Disney employees protesting the bill and Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s stance. So what’s this bill about? Does it really prevent people from saying the word “gay” in Florida schools? Let’s take a closer look at the bill’s language and journey through some implications if it officially becomes law.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Texas support for "Don't Say Gay" law may be sign of what's to come

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign email this week promised a Texas version of the recently signed Florida bill referred to by some critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Why it matters: Another front in the Texas culture war is erupting. Patrick's comments are a sign of what's to come when the Legislature convenes next January, and the sentiments are sure to help shape the political terrain ahead of the November elections.
TEXAS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

South Dakota's Noem issues 'critical race theory' order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order instructing the Department of Education to review teacher trainings, content standards and other educational materials to ensure they are devoid of “divisive concepts” on race, resorting to her gubernatorial power after a bill she touted as banning so-called critical race theory from K-12 classrooms failed to pass the Legislature this year.
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida LGBT+ advocates sue Ron DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

LGBT+ advocacy organisations in Florida are suing Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s education officials to block enforcement of a so-called “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” measure signed into law this week.Equality Florida, Family Equality, the National Center for Lesbian Rights and a group of Florida LGBT+ students and families allege that the measure is an “unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools,” according to the 80-page complaint filed in US District Court on 31 March.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill – named “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” by its opponents – broadly...
POLITICS

