ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Arson Charges Filed In Damaging Fire At Downtown St. Paul Grocery Store

By LERARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- A St. Paul man is charged with arson in connection to a fire that damaged a downtown...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Ranger Man Arrested for Arson Following Massive Downtown Fire

RANGER, TX — The Ranger Police Department confirmed on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for arson for starting the massive fire that burned down multiple buildings last week. As previously reported, on Mar. 17, officers with the RPD along with fire and rescue with the Ranger Fire...
RANGER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse thrown down stairs in brutal rail station attack caught on video

A nurse was left with three broken ribs and a broken clavicle after she was thrown down the stairs of a Seattle rail station in a brutal unprovoked attack.Alexander Jay, 40, was caught on camera repeatedly throwing the victim and then kicking her during the vicious assault, say King County prosecutors.Police say that the attack was unprovoked and that the 62-tear-old victim needed surgery to fix her broken clavicle.As she got to her feet after the initial attack, security video shows the victim being grabbed again and thrown down another stretch of the concrete steps.The suspect then allegedly tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

Ex-boyfriend of woman set on fire arrested in her death

Police say they have arrested the former boyfriend of a woman who died after she was set on fire at a St. Paul shipping warehouse. Authorities say 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed at her workplace Tuesday. Her former boyfriend was arrested near his Bloomington home that had been set on fire. In a protection petition filed last June by Goodermont, she stated the 47-year-old man had held a loaded gun to her head. Court records also show the man was civilly committed and hospitalized for psychosis. Family members say Goodermont worked as a dispatcher at the warehouse business where the suspect was a truck driver and that they had known each other for years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy