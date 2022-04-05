ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies find 300 pounds of marijuana in California man's car

By Wyoming News Exchange
buffalobulletin.com
 2 days ago

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old California man will be facing multiple drug charges after nearly 300 pounds of marijuana was found in his car Thursday morning. Leng See Chang was driving a 2008...

