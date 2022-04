Not so fast, Hot Shots: Disney+ has pulled a pair of 20th Century Studios movies after apparently adding them to the platform by mistake. Just days after Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux unexpectedly became available to stream, the two 20th Century (formerly Fox) movies have disappeared from Disney+. (The Top Gun spoofs starring Charlie Sheen were not among the titles included on the streamer's monthly listing of new additions to the Disney+ library for April 2022.) Also erroneously announced as coming soon in the U.S. was Jet Li's Kiss of the Dragon, an R-rated Fox action-thriller that will stream on Disney+ in Canada on April 29.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO