Update: Amber alert canceled for North Royalton 12-year-old girl

By Jen Steer
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: The girl who was the subject of the Amber Alert has been found.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW)– The North Royalton Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

She was abducted at 2 a.m. Monday on state Route 82 in North Royalton, according to police.

Missing: Kaylee Chanel Rodall

Police said the suspect is her stepbrother 23-year-old Micey Stiver.

