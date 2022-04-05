ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor public safety officials find man dead in field

By FOX 17
 2 days ago
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Benton Harbor over the weekend.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says officers arrived in the area of Cherry Street and Cedar Street Saturday, April 2 when they found the man dead in a nearby field.

We’re told no obvious signs of a struggle were found.

Following an autopsy, the man was identified as 39-year-old Benton Harbor resident Edward Thomas-Lindsey, authorities tell us.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the above incident are asked to call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

Comments / 0

