Williamsport man facing dozens of sexual assault charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man is behind bars and facing dozens of sexual assault charges.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police says Bryheem Nasir Bradshaw, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of West Third Street for crimes committed between September 2021 and February 2022.

Police say they were sent to St. Joseph Church for a child who told a staff member she had been sexually assaulted.

Once officers met with the child, they provided details that starting in September 2021, Bradshaw would enter the victim’s bedroom in the middle of the night and engage in repeated sexual acts while simultaneously threatening them.

According to the victim, this offense had occurred at least 15 times over a period from September to February. Bradshaw was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Whiteman, who denied bail and remanded him to the Lycoming County Prison.

Bradshaw is charged with 15 felony counts of statutory sexual assault, 15 felony counts of sexual assault, 15 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, 1 count of endangering the welfare of a minor, and 1 count of corruption of minors.

