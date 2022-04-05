ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

By Erica Miller
everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child. According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1,...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

