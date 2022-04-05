ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA live! 4.5.2022 Elizabeth Werner

Expanding Postpartum Medicaid Coverage in PA

YourErie

GOP candidates for Pa. governor to take part in live forum

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of Republicans hoping to be Pennsylvania’s next governor will be in Erie Wednesday. Wednesday, March 23, seven GOP gubernatorial candidates will take part in a forum you can see live only on YourErie.com. The moderators will be Jill McCormick, and Jezree Friend from the Manufacturer and Business Association. The candidates will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: AG Shapiro, Southeast PA Police Chiefs To Discuss Police Recruitment Challenges, Historic Staffing Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro will meet with southeast Pennsylvania police chiefs to discuss efforts to fill police department vacancies, improve recruitment efforts, and public safety resources on Tuesday. The press conference will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: Attorney General Josh Shapiro will meet with southeast Pennsylvania police chiefs to discuss efforts to fill police department vacancies, improve recruitment efforts, and public safety resources.  When: Tuesday, March. 15, 2022. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Record

What northeast Pa. House and Senate districts do you live in?

Some voters in northeastern Pennsylvania will find themselves voting in different legislative districts this year following the completion of the redistricting process. Here’s a look at the new geographic makeup of the Pennsylvania statehouse and U.S. House districts in the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent coverage areas. Pennsylvania House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Holy Redeemer students honored for stopping bus from potential tragedy

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A grateful community says thank you to four local high school students who helped avert a potential tragedy. A special ceremony at Holy Redeemer High School tributed four students, two sophomores, and two juniors who sprung to action on March 21 when their bus driver was unresponsive because of a medical […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM

Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday rejected Girl Scouts’ claims that the Boy Scouts created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts by using words like “scouts” and “scouting” in recruitment drives. Manhattan Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that the Boy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

