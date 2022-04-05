PA live! 4.5.2022 Elizabeth Werner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro will meet with southeast Pennsylvania police chiefs to discuss efforts to fill police department vacancies, improve recruitment efforts, and public safety resources on Tuesday. The press conference will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: Attorney General Josh Shapiro will meet with southeast Pennsylvania police chiefs to discuss efforts to fill police department vacancies, improve recruitment efforts, and public safety resources. When: Tuesday, March. 15, 2022. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO