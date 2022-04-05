ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Politicians face petition deadline for NYS Primaries

By Jamie DeLine
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyQd8_0f0JJhH400

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Candidates for this election year must submit a designating petition before April 7 in order to be on the ballot for the primary.

“The process of what is going on right now is what’s called a designating petition, that’s for the official parties of the state— that’s for Republican, Democrat, Conservative and Working families,” explained John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections.

Conklin said up to 80 petitions have been filed so far, but it will take a few weeks to determine who exactly will be on the ballot.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin do not have to submit petitions since they won their party’s nomination.

New York State Republican Committee Chair, Nick Langworthy, weighed in on upcoming Republican primaries.

“I don’t know so much how all of the primaries will line up because you have to see who actually submits petitions, but I do think we have a vibrancy, an excitement, and an enthusiasm that we haven’t seen in probably decades,” explained Langworthy.

Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the New York State Democratic Chairman, but was unable to get a comment.


Those who want to run for office, but are not seeking a nomination from an official party, can do so.

“You can essentially create your own party and submit a petition, but the number of signatures required for that process is much higher,” explained Conklin. “For example– if you submit a designated petition for governor, you need 15,000 signatures State wide. If you submit an independent nominating petition for governor, you need 45,000 signatures statewide.”

Signature collection for an independent nominating petition begins April 19th and goes until May 24th.

Because of an ongoing court battle over redistricting maps, the primary for Congress, Senate, and Assembly could be held in August instead of June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Elections
NBC News

'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Lee Zeldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Nys#Conservative#Working#Capitol Correspondent
The Independent

AOC warns Democrats are ‘in trouble’ unless they act quickly

The days of Congressional backroom deals are long gone, according to US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she believes her fellow Democrats will be in for "trouble" if they don't figure that out. Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke with New York Magazine, claiming that some senior members of the party are holding onto a political era of the past, where private deals were central to ensuring the passage of legislation during Congressional sessions. She believes those days are gone. The ideological disparity was best illustrated in November, when Ms Ocasio-Cortez joined five other Democrats to vote against Joe Biden's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Center Square

Election filing deadline: Pritzker to face primary challenge; DeVore files for AG

(The Center Square) – The 2022 ballot for the June 28 primary election in Illinois is coming into focus. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their intent to run for office. Gov. J.B. Pritzker learned he will have an opponent in the Democratic primary in his bid for re-election. He will be challenged by Chicago nurse and Army veteran Beverly Miles.
ILLINOIS STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy