The generosity of Sherrell Settlemires has resulted in the establishment of a new scholarship at Blue Mountain College for students seeking a degree in secondary education. New Albany native and alumna of the Class of 1972, Settlemires served as a part-time instructor at BMC for more than 30 years. Adding to her numerous contributions to the College, Settlemires has stepped forward with this commitment to future students.

NEW ALBANY, MS ・ 22 DAYS AGO