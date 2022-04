New Amsterdam Opera has announced the cover cast for its upcoming “La Dame Blanche.”. The cast includes Erin O’Rourke as Anna, James Danner as Georges Brown, Kofi Hayford as Gaveston, Faith Shiber as Marguerite, and Charlotte Bagwell as Jenny. The cover cast will be involved in a preview concert of the work; this showcase is set to take place on May 1, 2022, at The Brownstone Haus der Musik in New York City.

