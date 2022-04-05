ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Mike Merrill, COO, WorkMax
ForConstructionPros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Walmart Hiring 50K Workers, Adding New Hubs

As one of the most popular and largest retail corporations in the U.S., Walmart is now hiring 50,000 workers. Not only that, but the franchise is also adding new hubs. Walmart is hiring new employees across its frontline and corporate office. Walmart is raising their starting wage to $30 for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Why businesses and governments need to start building trust

This article is published in collaboration with the Edelman Trust Institute. Trust in governments has declined since the start of the pandemic. However, trust in healthcare companies remains strong, and these businesses have an opportunity to bolster that trust through their actions. This will depend on the healthcare sector bringing...
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

How to Successfully Manage Overseas Employees

Computer vector created by storyset - www.freepik.com. Accessing a global workforce is a smart move for many companies, as it allows you to hire the best, most knowledgeable, and most experienced workers in the world. But even though they might come with a number of benefits, overseas employees can also present a unique set of challenges. From overcoming time zones and language barriers to monitoring productivity and performance, overseeing foreign employees can often be a stressful and challenging task. To make this process a bit easier, here are some ways you could manage your overseas employees successfully:
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

3PL recap: Data needed to deal with latest supply chain woes

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How data keeps the supply chain resilient. DETAILS: Shipper networks have been put to the test over the past two years and data has allowed for shippers to build resilient supply chains despite the curveballs they have been thrown. Environmental, social and governance — known as ESG — is also in the early innings, but data has allowed for carriers and shippers to find and improve inefficiencies within networks and drive improvements to their carbon footprint.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cracking The Supply Chain Data Code

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The government typically is not the preferred place for creative ways to improve how private businesses operate, but Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel may be changing that as he leads an effort to make freight supply chains work much better.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Thousands of employees are testing a 4-day workweek starting today: 'It's inevitable we'll see bigger companies doing this'

Thousands of workers across the U.S. are enjoying their first Friday off for the next six months in an experiment to test a four-day workweek. It's part of a worldwide effort launched by 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit associated with the University of Oxford that helps companies execute and measure the impact of a four-day workweek. This year, 38 companies in the U.S. and Canada are taking part in the program, with most running from April 1 through September.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Shaping a sustainable future with AI

Digitization is spreading at speed, with the demand for AI (opens in new tab) has been steadily increasing over the last five years. Today, it is estimated that the AI market is growing at circa 20%, year-on-year. To be future-ready, companies must start combining AI, human skills, and trusted partnerships now.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy