Plumas County, CA

Free dump day for old mattresses April 9 in Delleker

By Editor
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaltrans and Plumas County are teaming up to offer a free dump day for household garbage and mattresses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Delleker Transfer Station operated by Intermountain Disposal. The transfer station is located at...

