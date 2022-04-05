ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland, Pecos Counties sign disaster declaration due to fire dangers

By Micah Allen
cbs7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Judge Terry Johnson has issued a Local Disaster Declaration for Midland County as of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. This declaration is in response to the increase in...

www.cbs7.com

CBS Austin

Disaster declaration issued for 11 counties, wildfire activity expected in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 11 Texas counties in response to wildfire activity happening across the state of Texas. "I am at this time going to be signing a state proclamation, making it a disaster declaration to assist all the local counties that are currently affected as well as additional counties that may be added," said Governor Greg Abbott.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
Person
Joe Shuster
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
KBTX.com

Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration includes two Brazos Valley counties

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties after a severe storm and suspect tornadoes tore through the state Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. He visited Jacksboro and Crockett Tuesday afternoon to assess storm damage and get a briefing on the state’s response.
AccuWeather

Lightning sparks fires, strong winds topple trucks in Texas

Intense storms blitzed across northern Texas Monday night, pelting the area with large hail, flooding rain and likely tornadoes. Over 30,000 electric customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the wake of the storms, according to PowerOutage.US. The number of outages has gradually been falling as crews work to turn on the lights for residents and businesses across the region affected by the severe weather.
KSLA

Marion County officials declare disaster after possible tornado causes damage

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A disaster has officially been declared in Marion County after officials believe a tornado went through the area. County judge, Leward LaFleur, says it looks like a tornado came into the county just before midnight Tuesday, March 22 from Upshur County and crossed Lake O’ the Pines. That’s where a camper was picked up by the wind and thrown into the lake while people were inside.
