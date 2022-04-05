Calhoun Most Wanted by Sheriff’s Office – April 5, 2022
Lequiontous Cammack
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd
Anthony King
Last Known City: Alexandria, Al
Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess Controlled Substance, Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
David Wright
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
FTA – Assault 2nd, Promoting Prison Contraband
Samuel Saffold
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Janine McGhee
Last Known City: Gadsden, Al
Charges: FTA – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
Michael Bentley
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Assault 2nd, Manufacture Controlled Substance
Clay Coggins
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 1st
Anthony McKinnery
Last Known City: Oxford, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Marijuana 1st, Possess Controlled Substance
Andrew Conine
Last Known City: Gadsden, Al
Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd
Erick Kirkland
Last Known City: Talladega, Al
Charges: FTA – Theft by Deception 1st, Theft by Deception 2nd
Brittany King
Last Known City: Odenville, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance
Gregory Humphrey
Last Known City: Southside, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance
Laden Terrell
Last Known City: Newell, Al
Charges: Fraudulent Use Credit Card
Call Now
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department.
Comments / 0