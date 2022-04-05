Calhoun Most Wanted by Sheriff’s Office – April 5, 2022

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm join the Noble Street Festival. This event is hosted by the Noble Street Festival, Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama. Held in the Downtown Anniston Historic District. The Noble Street Festival returns in 2022 to celebrate the 20th year anniversary of Noble Street Festival and the Sunny King Criterium! The Sunny King Criterium brings a kaleidoscope of colors and whirl of action to Anniston with twenty exciting bicycle races in Downtown Anniston. Noble Street Festival boasts of “something for everyone”. With crowds of 8500-10,000+ it is guaranteed that the whole family will enjoy their time in Downtown Anniston on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Returning this year is the Sunny King Kid Zone with FREE rides for all ages. Within the action packed Kid Zone you will find Big Sam the Balloon Man, a mechanical bull, swings, spinning teacups, and more. In the heart of Noble Street Festival you will find the music stage with live music all day. The music stage lineup for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. The Downtown Throwdown Crossfit competition returns in 2022, along with the Wounded Warrior Way which is sponsored by Combat Park and Wounded Warrior Alabama. The city of Anniston expects to see the same number of vendors returning this year, allowing you to shop with 50+ food and craft vendors.

