ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun Most Wanted by Sheriff’s Office – April 5, 2022

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbUWe_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun Journal

April 5, 2022

Jim Evancho

Calhoun County Sheriff

Lequiontous Cammack

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhVLq_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Anthony King

Last Known City: Alexandria, Al

Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess Controlled Substance, Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FE4PG_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

David Wright

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

FTA – Assault 2nd, Promoting Prison Contraband

Calhoun County Sheriff

Samuel Saffold

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Calhoun County Sheriff

Janine McGhee

Last Known City: Gadsden, Al

Charges: FTA – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXgJp_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Michael Bentley

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Assault 2nd, Manufacture Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vr2Sc_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Clay Coggins

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB86n_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Anthony McKinnery

Last Known City: Oxford, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Marijuana 1st, Possess Controlled Substance

Calhoun County Sheriff

Andrew Conine

Last Known City: Gadsden, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBgxm_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Erick Kirkland

Last Known City: Talladega, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft by Deception 1st, Theft by Deception 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNUOW_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Brittany King

Last Known City: Odenville, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6kKK_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Gregory Humphrey

Last Known City: Southside, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iFF1_0f0JGu6y00
Calhoun County Sheriff

Laden Terrell

Last Known City: Newell, Al

Charges: Fraudulent Use Credit Card

Call Now

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department. 

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man wanted for questioning by Escambia Co. Sheriff Office

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — (UPDATE 3/24 1:57 p.m.) Mallety is no longer wanted for questioning. The sheriff’s office now is looking for 39-year-old Jeremy Antwan Mcconnico. He is wanting for questioning only in reference to the homicide. Original story: A Pensacola man is wanted for questioning only by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. ECSO posted on […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WRBL News 3

Man wanted on dozens of felony charges arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted on 44 outstanding warrants, with 36 of them felonies, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Demeatrius Jerrell Jackson was arrested on March 22, 2022. Following Jackson’s arrested, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon released the following statement: […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Southside, AL
City
Alexandria, AL
City
Newell, AL
City
Talladega, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Clay, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wright
WAFF

Albertville man charged with desecration of human remains

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested and charged after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near a cemetery. When officers with the Albertville Police Department arrived at the scene on March 20 at approximately 6:40 p.m., they found Gerald Martens at the cemetery. Officers learned Martens removed bricks from a mausoleum and placed various items inside the opening. Officers then questioned and arrested him.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted#Marijuana#Brittany#Sheriff S Office#Calhoun Journal#Fta#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Noble Street Festival 2022

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm join the Noble Street Festival. This event is hosted by the Noble Street Festival, Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama. Held in the Downtown Anniston Historic District. The Noble Street Festival returns in 2022 to celebrate the 20th year anniversary of Noble Street Festival and the Sunny King Criterium! The Sunny King Criterium brings a kaleidoscope of colors and whirl of action to Anniston with twenty exciting bicycle races in Downtown Anniston. Noble Street Festival boasts of “something for everyone”. With crowds of 8500-10,000+ it is guaranteed that the whole family will enjoy their time in Downtown Anniston on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Returning this year is the Sunny King Kid Zone with FREE rides for all ages. Within the action packed Kid Zone you will find Big Sam the Balloon Man, a mechanical bull, swings, spinning teacups, and more. In the heart of Noble Street Festival you will find the music stage with live music all day. The music stage lineup for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. The Downtown Throwdown Crossfit competition returns in 2022, along with the Wounded Warrior Way which is sponsored by Combat Park and Wounded Warrior Alabama. The city of Anniston expects to see the same number of vendors returning this year, allowing you to shop with 50+ food and craft vendors.
ANNISTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Killen man admits to starting fire with flaming toilet paper roll

A Killen man admitted he was the reason a mobile home suffered extensive fire damage over the weekend, records show. According to court documents, 33-year-old Benjamin Smith told investigators he entered a mobile home on Lauderdale County Road 377 on Sunday. He said he lit a roll of toilet paper on fire and threw it into the home, causing lots of damage.
KILLEN, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy