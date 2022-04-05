Kevin Love Admits He Wants LeBron James Back With The Cavaliers: "Cleveland And Akron And All Of Ohio Loves Him. It'd Be Great To Get Bronny Here Too And Then We Can Call It A Day."
LeBron James is responsible for bringing the Cleveland Cavaliers their only championship in the organization's history and helping them reach the NBA finals on 5 separate occasions. Even though he left in frustrating circumstances after his first stint, LeBron left Cleveland on better terms when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers...fadeawayworld.net
