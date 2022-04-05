VIDEO – Madelyn Slaughter Says Florida Trip About More Than ‘W’s

Following a series win at Ole Miss, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude a four-game road trip on Tuesday by paying a visit to Central Arkansas. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 SEC) will face their first non-conference foe in midweek action since defeating Western Kentucky on March 21, breaking up a stretch of six games played against SEC teams. The game with Central Arkansas will be a great tune-up for a big conference showdown with Auburn beginning Friday. The Sugar Bears (19-14, 4-5 ASUN) are looking to bounce back following a sweep on the road at North Florida last weekend, only being outscored...

CONWAY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO