Miramar, FL

Dania Beach-based hotelier scores $10M loan to build Tru by Hilton hotel in Miramar

By Francisco Alvarado
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDP Hotels plans to expand its South Florida portfolio after nabbing a $10 million construction loan to build a 97-key Hilton-branded hotel in Miramar. The Dania Beach-based hotelier, led by President and CEO Dan Patel, obtained financing from Conway, Arkansas-based Centennial Bank, according to a press release. The city of Miramar...

