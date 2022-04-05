ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals Plans For Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren: ‘We’re Working On It’

By James Vituscka
 2 days ago
Broadimage/Shutterstock

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star and his wife Lauren told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY whether or not to expect another baby Sitch in the near future.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 39, and his wife Lauren, 37, are quite the busy couple! As their son, Romeo, gets ready to celebrate his first birthday on May 26, the Sorrentinos are already filming season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation — just weeks after the finale for season 5 aired, on March 22. As if that were not enough of a situation for them to be in, Mike told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview on April 6 at TAO in downtown Manhattan that they are also currently trying to have another baby together!

“We are working on our second one right now,” Mike told us EXCLUSIVELY while walking a red carpet with Lauren and several of his Jersey Shore co-stars, including Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, 34, Deena Cortese, 35, and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, 37. “It will happen. Matter of fact, we had an amazing time trying just last night,” Mike joked. Although Mike envisions more babies in his future, Snooki, clearly, does not share the same vision. “I have my hands full. I am done,” she told us. Deena, however, left the door open to the possibility of having more babies. “I won’t be having any more right now, but maybe when my two kids are older. I put so much energy into these two right now. But I could see us having more kids when they are a little older,” she told HollywoodLife.

And since they all have children now, playdates are an important thing. “Our kids have playdates all the time. You do not understand we are family. My kids call them aunts and uncles,” Lauren told us, as Mike nodded and doubled down on her claims. “Yes, they all refer to us as aunts and uncles,” he told HollywoodLife. “We have a lifelong friendship that is going on for 12 years now. It is so amazing when we get them all together.”

So, what exactly brought the cast out in full force? After learning that her son Greyson, 5, was autistic, Jenni became an ambassador for KultureCity, an organization that supports autism. Last night, they all attended HeroKulture, which was the premier sensory inclusion and autism acceptance event for KultureCity. When we asked Jenni — who was there with her fiancé Zack Clayton, 27, daughter Meilani, 7, and Greyson — how she got involved with the lifesaving organization, she said, “After my son was diagnosed with autism, I found myself dealing with a lot of sensory issues.”

“Before I knew it, I was on the board of the charity and changing people’s lives. It is very surreal to me,” Jenni told us. “With people coming back into the real world after Covid, it is hard, and it is learning to deal with the anxiety of being around people. For so many of us and it is sensory overload. The lights and the sounds can be too much.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

