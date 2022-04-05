ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Thompson Middle School teachers vote no confidence in Principal Barrios

By Christian Winthrop
 2 days ago
The Teachers’ Association of Newport (TAN), on behalf of Thompson Middle School teachers, submitted to Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain a vote of no confidence in TMS Principal Xavier Barrios on March 30, 2022.

The teachers at TMS overwhelmingly supported this no-confidence vote due to the chaotic and unsafe teaching and learning environment tolerated at Thompson Middle School this year. Numerous meetings between administration and the teachers to remedy safety and scheduling concerns, dating back to early fall, were met with excuses and limited actions at best. Multiple pleas for help from TAN Leadership to administration regarding the current climate at TMS also seem to have gone unheard. Unsafe behaviors, although seemingly accepted by building administration, are intolerable and completely unacceptable for teachers, staff, and most especially, students. A simultaneous vote of no confidence in Principal Barrios was also submitted to Superintendent Jermain by Council 94 on behalf of the support staff at TMS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
