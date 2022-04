HILLSBORO, Ore. (TCD) -- A Tualatin man was found guilty last week of several charges related to the murder of his mother and attempted murder of his siblings. The Washington County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that on March 15, a jury convicted Michael Stuart Ross of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

