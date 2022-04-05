ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big drops in K-12 schools, daycares on COVID cluster list

By Joedy McCreary
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 clusters at North Carolina’s K-12 schools and daycare centers continues to plunge.

The weekly list published Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed just 21 schools and 10 daycare centers with active clusters.

Both figures are roughly a third of what they were a month ago.

The count of schools on the list fell for an eighth straight week, with the current total just over 10 percent of what it was when it peaked at 174 on the list released Feb. 8.

The total of daycares dropped for the seventh week since topping out at 59 on Feb. 15.

After the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, K-12 enrollment decreased in nearly all states

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic turned K-12 enrollment on its head. Due to many concerns, including the physical safety of students, overall K-12 enrollment plummeted between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years in all states. The exception to this trend was Washington D.C., where enrollment increased by five students, though this more accurately indicates stability as opposed to growth given Washington D.C. schools enroll nearly 90,000 students each year.
