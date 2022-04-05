Big drops in K-12 schools, daycares on COVID cluster list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 clusters at North Carolina’s K-12 schools and daycare centers continues to plunge.

The weekly list published Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed just 21 schools and 10 daycare centers with active clusters.

Both figures are roughly a third of what they were a month ago.

The count of schools on the list fell for an eighth straight week, with the current total just over 10 percent of what it was when it peaked at 174 on the list released Feb. 8.

The total of daycares dropped for the seventh week since topping out at 59 on Feb. 15.

