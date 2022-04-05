ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Church in Decatur to hand out free gas cards on April 9

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A church in Decatur plans to give out $10,000 worth of free gas cards to...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 10

Robby Mitchell
1d ago

why the people in real need don't need gas they need health care and a place to sleep and call home how bout some low income housing for people on SSI that worked all their life and no longer can afford a place to rent

Reply
5
Ms......
1d ago

it amazes me that people will drive miles to find cheaper gas, think about it. free gas is different, if it's not far away.

Reply
3
