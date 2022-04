Start your garage sale season in Pine Island at the Pine Island City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend April 29-30. Sponsored by the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce, residents will host garage and yard sales throughout town as well as on the outskirts. Maps will be available April 27 in the Zumbro Shopper newspaper available at local businesses or online at Zumbrota.com. A list of garage sales will also be listed on the Chamber Facebook page - @pichamber.

