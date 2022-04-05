ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thousands detained in El Salvador without warrants amid gang killings

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DgRp_0f0JA9Mg00
Tweet

A United Nations agency said it was “deeply concerned” about El Salvador’s response to a recent uptick in gang-related violence and killings, including the detention of thousands of people without proper warrants.

Last month, the government declared a state of emergency after El Salvador had 87 murders in one weekend. The move loosened policies surrounding arrests for at least 30 days.

But now, the country has detained well over 5,700 people without warrants in a response of “unnecessary and excessive use of force,” according to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a Tuesday statement that 5,747 people have been detained, some of whom have been “subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.”

Throssell also voiced concerns over the country’s criminal justice system, which allows for the rule of “faceless” judges, long pre-trial detentions and for teenagers to be tried and detained as adults.

Specifically, 12- to 16-year-olds must serve 10-year prison terms instead of seven, and 16- to 18-year-olds must serve 20-year terms, Throssell said.

“We remind El Salvador that the right to life, the right not to be subjected to torture, principles of fair trial and the presumption of innocence, as well as the procedural safeguards that protect these rights, apply at all times, even during states of emergency. This is especially with regard to children,” her statement added.

At the end of last month, El Salvador had arrested over 1,000 gang suspects under the state of emergency declaration.

At that time, President Nayib Bukele rationed meals for the country’s 16,000 imprisoned gang members in an effort to spread the current food supplies to provide for the new detainees as well.

“Don’t think they are going to be set free,” Bukele said of the alleged gang members at the time. “We are going to ration the same food we are giving now.”

“And if the international community is worried about their little angels, they should come and bring them food, because I am not going to take budget money away from the schools to feed these terrorists,” he added.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

El Salvador: State of emergency after 62 gang killings in a day

El Salvador's parliament has approved a state of emergency after the Central American country recorded dozens of gang-related murders in a single day. Police said there had been 62 murders on Saturday, making it the most violent 24-hour period since the end of the civil war in 1992. New laws...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

El Salvador has continued its crackdown on what officials are calling a war on gangs as the government has arrested 6,000 gang members in response to a killing spree in March. The rise in gang violence caused a countrywide state of emergency, but advocates claim some of the efforts are creating a framework for abuse. April 6, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

El Salvador leader says he'll cut all food for gang inmates

El Salvador’s president threatened Tuesday to stop providing food for imprisoned members of street gangs following a wave of killings.Speaking at a graduation ceremony for new police officers and soldiers, President Nayib Bukele said that if the gangs “unleash a wave of crimes, we are going to cut off food in the prisons.” “There are rumors that they (gangs) want to start taking revenge on random, honest people,” Bukele said. “If they do that, there won't even be one meal in prisons. I swear to God they won't eat a grain of rice, and let's see how long they...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#United Nations#Detainees
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Wives of twin Chicago mobsters who snitched on El Chapo 'siphoned cash from a $5M stash of drug money hidden under floorboards of their home to splurge on shopping trips, European vacations and a J-Lo concert in Vegas'

The wives of twin brothers Pedro and Margarito Flores - the star witnesses who helped the United States government send Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán away to prison for life - are now being accused of laundering money for the pair and squirreling away millions in drug money to splurge on clothes, concerts and vacations, court documents show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 117 lbs of Illegal Disease Carrying Fresh Pork & Chicken in Laredo

The interception occurred on Tuesday, March 15 when a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and the driver was referred for a secondary examination. A negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited ag product was received. During the examination, CBP officers and agriculture specialists discovered packages containing a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden within the vehicle. Agriculture specialists issued the driver a $1,000 penalty for attempting to import and failing to declare the prohibited agriculture products.
LAREDO, TX
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader

The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

530K+
Followers
64K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy