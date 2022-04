Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has made it clear that chances of seeing her and former castmate Phaedra Parks share a screen is less than likely to happen. During an appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the 45-year-old was asked, “if they brought Phaedra back, would you be on the show,” to which the Grammy Award-winning artist quickly answered “No.” The question comes after rumors started to spread that Phaedra was purportedly making a return to the popular series.

