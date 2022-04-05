ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte set for British record crowd with extra tickets to go on sale for Wembley showdown

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago
TYSON FURY vs Dillian Whyte is set to be watched in front of a RECORD British crowd.

That’s because extra tickets will go on sale TOMORROW for the WBC heavyweight title clash at Wembley Stadium.

A record British boxing crowd will watch Tyson Fury take on Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium this month Credit: Rex Features
Fury and Whyte will fight in front of 94,000 people as 4,000 more tickets are made available

Fury and Whyte are ready to put on a showpiece spectacle at the home of English football later this month.

The titans collide on April 23, with 90,000-seater Wembley already a sell-out.

It’s the exact same number that saw Anthony Joshua defeat Wladimir Klitschko at the same location in 2017.

And that bout remains the biggest live crowd to ever watch a boxing match in Britain.

However, Brent council have granted an extra FOUR THOUSAND tickets for Fury vs Whyte.

That means a whopping 94,000 will be in attendance for the ruckus at Wembley Stadium.

And that figure will set a new record for a live British boxing crowd.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday April 6, at midday on Ticketmaster.

And there is sure to be an incredible flood of punters rushing to secure their seat for the historic battle.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury has been announced on the undercard of brother Fury’s clash with Whyte.

The Love Island star will take on Polish fighter Daniel Bocianski after illness prevented him from fighting Jake Paul last year.

The other undercard fights see Anthony Cacace face Jonathan Romero, Isaac Lowe take on Nick Ball and David Adeleye box Chris Healey.

