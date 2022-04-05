ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan repayment ‘paused for another four months’ for millions of borrowers

By James Duffy
 2 days ago
THE pause on student loan repayments is set to be extended through August by President Joe Biden, according to reports.

The freeze, first enacted by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020, was set to expire on May 1.

The extension, which is expected to be confirmed tomorrow, was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg.

More than 43million Americans owe a total of $1.7trillion in student debt, according to the Federal Reserve.

On March 31, nearly 100 Democratic lawmakers shared a letter urging the president to extend the freeze to protect borrowers.

The letter was signed by some of the most influential Democrats in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

However, the moratorium extension falls short of what those lawmakers sought.

"We are writing to urge you to act now to extend the pause on federally-held student loan payments until at least the end of the year and to provide meaningful student debt cancellation," the legislators wrote.

President Biden has expanded student loan forgiveness, but it remains to be seen if the White House will push for broader debt cancellation.

Last year, President Biden asked the Department of Education to look into the legality of canceling debt through executive action.

So far, nothing has come of that request.

The pause was enacted through the CARES Act on March 27, 2020, and was initially set to expire on September 30 of that year.

The Trump administration extended the freeze twice through January 31, 2021, before Biden took office.

President Biden announced three prior extensions during his first year in office, the second of which was incorrectly classified as the "final" extension by the Department of Education.

If you work in public service, read about how your loans can be forgiven regardless of future policy decisions.

And learn why student loan borrowers might be able to get a bigger tax return this year.

