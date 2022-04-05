City proposal would raise the minimum temperature to 66° for renters – check the cities that already have laws in place

NEW York City lawmakers want to turn up the heat during fall and winter.

The New York City Council is weighing a proposal to increase the minimum required temperatures in residential rental properties.

Currently, landlords must keep multifamily buildings at least 68 degrees during the day and 62 degrees at night from October through May.

The new proposal would lift the minimums to 70 and 66 degrees for day and night, respectively.

Brooklyn Democrat Crystal Hudson brought the proposal to the council in March, and the council’s Committee on Housing and Buildings will debate the heat hike on Wednesday.

The bill itself contains just 145 words, and it's not yet clear how the council will enforce a temperature bump.

Proponents of the bill hope it will help do away with dangerous space heaters, which are involved in about 1,100 fires each year according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It's unclear if the temperature rise would conflict with NYC Local Law 97, which mandates strict energy efficiency standards for big buildings.

Higher temperatures half the year would lead to more energy use, making the ambitious emission limits proposed by Law 97 unattainable for some landlords.

If passed the bill will take 120 days to go into effect, so its sponsors are looking to enact it soon to have an impact this fall.

How other cities compare

New York's 62 degree minimum during fall and winter nights is low, relative to other major metropolitan areas.

City mandated minimum temperatures at night:

Boston : 64°

: 64° Washington, DC : 65°

: 65° Chicago : 66°

: 66° Philadelphia : 68°

: 68° Los Angeles: 70°

All of those cities have 68 degree daytime minimums with the exception of LA, which requires 70 degree heating around the clock.

