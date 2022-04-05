ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City proposal would raise the minimum temperature to 66° for renters – check the cities that already have laws in place

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7k6K_0f0J98Th00

NEW York City lawmakers want to turn up the heat during fall and winter.

The New York City Council is weighing a proposal to increase the minimum required temperatures in residential rental properties.

Currently, landlords must keep multifamily buildings at least 68 degrees during the day and 62 degrees at night from October through May.

The new proposal would lift the minimums to 70 and 66 degrees for day and night, respectively.

Brooklyn Democrat Crystal Hudson brought the proposal to the council in March, and the council’s Committee on Housing and Buildings will debate the heat hike on Wednesday.

The bill itself contains just 145 words, and it's not yet clear how the council will enforce a temperature bump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWHOy_0f0J98Th00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9jVS_0f0J98Th00

Proponents of the bill hope it will help do away with dangerous space heaters, which are involved in about 1,100 fires each year according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It's unclear if the temperature rise would conflict with NYC Local Law 97, which mandates strict energy efficiency standards for big buildings.

Higher temperatures half the year would lead to more energy use, making the ambitious emission limits proposed by Law 97 unattainable for some landlords.

If passed the bill will take 120 days to go into effect, so its sponsors are looking to enact it soon to have an impact this fall.

How other cities compare

New York's 62 degree minimum during fall and winter nights is low, relative to other major metropolitan areas.

City mandated minimum temperatures at night:

  • Boston: 64°
  • Washington, DC: 65°
  • Chicago: 66°
  • Philadelphia: 68°
  • Los Angeles: 70°

All of those cities have 68 degree daytime minimums with the exception of LA, which requires 70 degree heating around the clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VV00z_0f0J98Th00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pYFq_0f0J98Th00

As warmer weather rolls in, read up on these four things you can do to beat the heat and slash your energy bill.

And learn more about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and how it can help you save on utilities.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
CNET

Democrats Propose $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus to Combat High Fuel Costs

The odds are good that if you've recently stuck your head outside your front door, you've heard someone complaining loudly about how high gas prices have gotten. In some places where gas prices are usually higher already, like Los Angeles, we've seen figures topping $6 per gallon, which can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if your life forces you to drive a lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Temperature#Metropolitan Areas#The New York City Council#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
House Rent
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
379K+
Followers
17K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy