Colts sign safety Armani Watts

With Ben Roethlisberger now retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life after Big Ben. The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the team back in March and they still have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, but none of those guys are likely going to be the franchise icon that Roethlisberger turned out to be. If Pittsburgh is looking for one, it could turn to the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft where Desmond Ridder is among the best quarterback options.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO