NFL

Colts sign safety Armani Watts

By Mike Chappell
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts addressed depth in the secondary and boosted their special teams unit by signing Armani Watts. Watts was a 4th-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs who appeared in 53 games with...

