ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

GM, Honda to codevelop ‘affordable’ electric vehicles

By Liz Anastasiadis
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNM8K_0f0J583B00

DETROIT (WKBN) – General Motors and Honda announced Tuesday in a press release new plans to codevelop a series of electric vehicles using Ultium battery technology.

Starting in 2027, the companies are working together to enable the global production of millions of electric vehicles, including compact crossover vehicles. The compact crossover segment is the largest in the world, with more than 13 million vehicles.

Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Youngstown

These efforts are in hopes to drive down the cost of electrification and enable future electric vehicle battery technology collaboration opportunities. They are also working on new technology including lithium-metal, silicon and improve production methods of solid-state batteries.

Honda will be holding a demonstration in Japan for all-solid-state batteries, making further progress for mass production.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” said Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO, in the press release.

She also said that it’s a “key step” for their commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040 and to eliminate tailpipe emissions from vehicles by 2035. The hope is to put people into electric vehicles as quickly and efficiently as possible.

In 2020, GM and Honda announced plans to codevelop two electric vehicles, including the Honda Prologue, to be launched in early 2024, soon followed by Acura’s first electric vehicle SUV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Youngstown, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Business
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Youngstown, OH
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

Things aren't working out so well for Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report these days. The young manufacturer of electric vehicles seems to be experiencing a series of slips that never ends. It is enough to make you wonder if it will stop anytime soon as the environment seems to darken for the automotive industry as a whole.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
fordauthority.com

Ford Reorganization Plan Will Not Be Replicated By General Motors

Cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors are both in the midst of their own major EV push that involves huge investments and grand plans for mass electric vehicle production. As the two iconic American automakers are bitter rivals, both often mimic each others’ moves, launching similar certified pre-owned vehicle services, driver-assist technology, and even warning dealers about slapping excessive markups on desirable new products. However, it doesn’t seem as if GM will copy a recently announced Ford reorganization plan that will split its operations into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – according to the Detroit Free Press.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Ford’s Two Upcoming EVs Will Use VW’s MEB Platform

Ford reveals plans for two new battery-electric SUVs that will sit on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Volkswagen and Ford formed a partnership in 2020 that envisioned Ford using the MEB platform, which VW has opened to other automakers. The crossovers will be built at Ford's Cologne, Germany, plant starting in...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals SEVEN New EVs Coming By 2024

The Blue Oval is taking electrification seriously. Stateside, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is cooking up a sales storm, while the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning are already showing the world that commercial vehicles and electric propulsion can, in fact, go together. Thinking ahead, Jim Farley recently announced the brand's intentions to split its ICE and EV departments. Separating the two, says the CEO, will allow the Ford Model e division to compete with Tesla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Codevelop#Ultium
CarBuzz.com

9 New Honda EVs Are Coming: What Models Could They Be?

Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.
CARS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

DETROIT — (AP) — Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles. The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have.
DETROIT, MI
TheStreet

GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

At one point during Tuesday's conference call, a reporter asked for a definition of the word "affordable." The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

States with the most electric vehicles

Among the most impactful trends in the U.S. transportation industry over the last several years has been the growing number of electric vehicle offerings to reach the market. CoPilot ranked each state (and Washington D.C.) by the number of registered EVs as a percentage of total registered private and commercial vehicles, using data from the Department of Energy and Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Consumers Have Good News for Tesla, Ford and GM

Manufacturers of electric vehicles are frustrated. Despite their desire to produce more vehicles, their hands are tied because of the disruptions to supply chains triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic persist. Those are now exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major nickel-exporter country. Nickel, palladium and aluminum are...
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy