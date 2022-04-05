ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

City to Gather Public Input on Next Home Repair Program

 2 days ago
The City of South Bend is developing the next round of the Home Repair Program to assist residents with home repairs and ensure safe, decent housing within the community. As part of this process, the City is seeking public input on community priorities.

The City will hold three (3) open houses for the community to share their thoughts. Sessions will be held:

  • Tuesday, April 12th at Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W Washington St., 5:30pm – 7pm
  • Thursday, April 14th at Indiana University South Bend, Wienkamp Hall, Room 1135, 5:30 pm – 7pm. Parking is available in the parking lot off 20th Street.

Participants are invited to stop in at any time during the listed hours. For those interested, there will be a brief presentation at the beginning of each session. Community members are welcome to attend multiple sessions, however all sessions will cover the same information.

Community members can also share their thoughts through an online survey at https://together.southbendin.gov.

