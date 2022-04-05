ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeform Announces Nonfiction Slate With 3 New Docuseries

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Freeform announced Tuesday that it is launching a nonfiction slate with three new original series: “The Deep End,” “Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us” and “Day to Night,” all geared to appeal to the network’s young demographic. “Nonfiction is a genre that...

