ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Proposed Ohio bill parallels portion of controversial Florida bill some dub the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nP532_0f0J4rD400

COLUMBUS — A newly proposed bill in the Ohio House has similar language to a portion of the recently passed Florida ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law, which has been the center of controversy across the country and prompted opponents to dub it the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

>> EXPLAINER: What is law critics have dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’?

Ohio State Representatives Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) and Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) introduced House Bill 616 on Monday, which would prohibit instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity in some elementary school grade levels.

House Bill 616 would amend the Ohio Revised Code to add the following language to the law if passed:

“No school district, community school, STEM school, nonpublic school that enrolls students who are participating in a state scholarship program, or any employee or other third party representing a school district or school shall do either of the following:

(a) With respect to a student in any of grades kindergarten through three, teach, use, or provide any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity;

(b) With respect to a student in any of grades four through twelve, teach, use, or provide any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity in any manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

“Children deserve a quality education that is fair, unbiased and age appropriate,” Loychik said in a statement. “This legislation promotes free and fair discussion.”

The Ohio Education Association condemned the proposed legislation calling it “reprehensible on every level.”

“These politicians are continuing to use race and sexual orientation as wedge issues to score cheap political points, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” OEA President Scott DiMauro said. “Rather than persisting with these disingenuous attacks on educators and public schools, we need pro-public education policies that enable students to think critically about the world around them and empower them to be proud of who they are, regardless of where they come from, what they look like, how they express their gender identities, or who they – or their parents – love.”

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law legislation late last month that had language not unlike that proposed by Loychik and Schmidt.

Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law mandates “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The proposed Ohio bill also would also prohibit some school districts to teach any of the following concepts bill writers define as “divisive or inherently racist concepts”:

  • Critical race theory
  • Intersectional theory
  • The 1619 Project
  • Diversity, equity, and inclusion learning outcomes
  • Inherited racial guilt
  • Any other concept that the state board of education defines as divisive or inherently racist, in accordance with rule in the revised code

Currently, House Bill 616 has not been recommended to committee, which would be the next step to happen if the bill is to move forward in the Ohio General Assembly.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Jennie Scott
1d ago

I don’t believe that sexuality or gender identification. Should be taught at all until a child is past puberty or adolescence. I do not believe it is the right of educators to discuss or teach theses subjects. Except for the fundamentals of procreation.

Reply
3
ronda vishak
1d ago

children that age doesn't know anything about sexuality ( or at least shouldn't)..I agree with the bill

Reply
4
TiananmenSquared
2d ago

I wonder if Cedar Point and King's Island are preparing to see which brand can "outwoke" the other?

Reply
3
Related
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Schmidt
Person
Ron Desantis
WANE-TV

What Indiana’s no-permit carry bill means for gun owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Education#Elementary School#Racism#The Ohio House
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
96K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy