The difficulties the superintendent of the year sees in this school year and forward

By Ailsa Chang
NPR
 2 days ago

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Curtis Cain, the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year, about the challenges in the current and incoming school year. We're nearing the end of what will be the third school year disrupted by COVID. Students are experiencing significant mental health challenges, teachers are facing more behavioral...

Washington Post

What most worries the 2022 Superintendent of the Year

It’s no secret that guiding school districts during the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years has put an unprecedented strain on school superintendents. But even with students now back at school, the man who was just named 2022 Superintendent of the Year says that this year is more difficult than ever.
6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list,...
Bay District Schools Principal of the Year

Chase Peterson is this week’s 850Strong Student award winner. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is celebrating a year of record passenger traffic. Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break...
Slate

The Impending School Lunch Disaster

There’s a vast, underappreciated supply chain that provides for your kids’ school lunches. This market has been set up to accommodate D.C., because the government has made a lot of rules for that program, which feeds more than 30 million kids. During the pandemic, school lunches became harder to pull off, so Congress cut schools a break at the beginning: A lot of the requirements about what school lunch had to look like were lifted, schools got more money to spend on food, and school lunch itself was made universally free for every kid, instead of costing $1.25 or more. But now, these measures are set to expire on June 30, thanks to Congress. Helena Bottemiller Evich, a senior food and agriculture reporter at Politico, says that school administrations are “really upset” about these lunch adjustments expiring, and everyone’s unsure of what to do next. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Evich about what could happen should Congress allow these school lunch benefits to fall by the wayside. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
EDUCATION
