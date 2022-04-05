ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

New Lansing fire chief: ‘I know what implicit bias feels and looks like’

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Udn6_0f0J4HsG00

Lansing's new Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant is aiming to improve the department through education, experience and professional development. Sturdivant was notified that he was chosen to be the next chief on Monday from Mayor Andy Schor.

“He’s got experience with transport from EMS. He’s got experience with fighting fires. He’s got experience with emergency management and a variety of other things,” Schor said.

Sturdivant’s experience traces back 30 years. He’s held leadership positions in fire departments in California, Virginia, and Arizona. In 2018, he made his way to Michigan, where he served as the Fire Chief in Battle Creek.

“He’s very disciplined. He’s very organized,” said Mayor of Battle Creek Mark Behnke. “His reports were probably some of the best annual reports I have ever seen.”

Sturdivant will be managing nearly 175 employees within the Lansing Fire Department. His goal is to make sure each employee knows the importance of diversity and equality.

“I know what disparity treatment looks like. I know what it feels like,” Sturdivant said. “I know what implicit bias feels like when it’s directed towards an individual and I understand there are a lot of issues here in the city of Lansing on the fire department.”

Allegations of racism and mistreatment within the fire department came to surface years ago. In 2020, multiple current and former Black employees of the department filed a lawsuit against the city claiming racial discrimination.

“I know what that looks like and I have experienced it, and I have vowed that I would not let anything like that happen under my watch,” Sturdivant said.

Sturdivant’s first day with the department is Monday, May 2.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing residents invited to meet Fire Chief candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Selection Committee in charge of choosing the next chief of the Lansing Fire Department says they want residents to weight in. The selection committee is made up of the City of Lansing Human Resources Director, Fire Commissioners, and Mayoral appointees. They have conducted interviews and recommended the top candidates move forward in the final selection process, narrowing the 19 applications down to nine going into the first round of interviews.
LANSING, MI
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Schor
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Implicit Bias#Emergency Management#Racial Discrimination#Ems#Battle Creek Mark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WANE-TV

What Indiana’s no-permit carry bill means for gun owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
INDIANA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy