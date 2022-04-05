ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

We paid our mortgage by flogging goods from an Amazon returns pallet – we bagged a Nespresso machine & Instant Pot

By Brooke Knappenberger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A MONEY-savvy couple made big bucks by flipping products from Amazon return pallets - and used the profits to cover their monthly mortgage payments.

Real estate and furniture flippers Jamie and Sarah decided to take their selling expertise to return pallets in a video for their Youtube channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FllbS_0f0J3gqw00
Flipper couple Sarah and her husband Jamie decided to buy two Amazon return pallets with the hopes of making some extra cash Credit: YouTube/Jamie and Sarah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBTyI_0f0J3gqw00
In their pallets, they found several brand new appliances including two unused Instant Pots Credit: YouTube/Jamie and Sarah

The couple explained that they bought two pallets for $500 each, with each pallet worth a retail value of up to $2000.

With a mortgage of around $1000, the couple hoped the profits from the two pallets would easily foot the bill with some change to spare.

When Jamie and Sarah unboxed their pallets, they found a treasure trove of appliances in varying conditions including two Keurig coffee machines, two different types of juicers, two microwaves, a set of speakers, two Nespresso machines, two Instant Pots, and much more.

In total, the couple unboxed 30 items from their Amazon pallets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJQZV_0f0J3gqw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKkyG_0f0J3gqw00

After the unboxing, Sarah took to her computer to figure out exactly how much their haul was worth.

The couple found the total value of their items to be $4285. If they can sell all of their items at 75% of their value, they could make up to $3213.

Jamie and Sarah then went through all 30 products to see which ones were damaged before putting them up on sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Unfortunately, reselling the products didn't prove to be so easy, Sarah said.

"I have posted everything on Facebook Marketplace, I started most stuff off around 25% off, so like 75% of the retail value and crickets," she said.

She added: "Now I'm up to about 50% percent off and I've literally had no increase.

"You would think I was asking people for a kidney because no one wants anything."

After about three weeks, the couple was finally able to sell some of their items and made about $1500.

If they manage to sell their remaining seven items, they will have made an estimated $1966 in sales.

They found that they were only able to sell their items at about 40% of their retail value.

In the end, Jamie said they made just enough to cover their mortgage with taxes and insurance and they were able to keep a Nespresso machine for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAML1_0f0J3gqw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSdT_0f0J3gqw00

"So it's definitely possible, you can make money doing this, however, we definitely would advise that you proceed with caution because it's a lot of work," Sarah said.

Jamie added: "It wasn't a side hustle, it was a full-time job for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CNUF_0f0J3gqw00
The couple was also able to keep a Nespresso machine for themselves Credit: YouTube/Jamie and Sarah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xjn4R_0f0J3gqw00
It took them over three weeks, but Jamie and Sarah were able to sell enough products to pay off their mortgage Credit: YouTube/Jamie and Sarah

Comments / 2

#Pallet#Mortgage#Nespresso#Keurig#Instant Pots#Facebook Marketplace
